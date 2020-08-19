Writer: Media fear mongering does injustice to kids, in-person learning

Referencing the commentary by Mike Johnson in the Aug. 6 sports section, his reflection on American individualism hinging on "it's all about me" does an injustice to our Little League program.
We always have put "them" first with regards to the boys and girls in our program. The magic word is COMPLY, and that's how we approached the restrictions placed on us in order to conduct a successful COVID-19 free summer season. Little League isn't an infinite venture, but it leaves an indelible memory for every youngster who participates.
Minus this year's program, Charley Craig couldn't have made dazzling fielding gems at second base. Dom Santarelli would have been denied multiple stratospheric home runs. Mia Kozak's athleticism on the mound and plate would have gone shamelessly unnoticed.
This year's 12-year-olds harvested their memories due to a bold decision made by our organization. Parents and grandparents alike have relived their own youth, and those who have completed the journey with a 12-year-old understand the meaning of finite. We brought semblance to a wounded nation and will continue to do so with Fall Ball.
The media massages the public with fear mongering scenarios. I don't profess to be a consultant, but I do know our children need the nurturing that comes with in-school attendance. Like any sport, baseball is a learning experience. But while our players cross the line to an older league, bold administrative steps are required to transition them back to their school environments.
Children's dreams have been scuttled, and fine teachers have opted to retire for the lack of real classroom interaction. And that's the toll exacted from media fear mongering.
Milt Dean
Kenosha
