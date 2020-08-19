Writer: Media fear mongering does injustice to kids, in-person learning

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Referencing the commentary by Mike Johnson in the Aug. 6 sports section, his reflection on American individualism hinging on "it's all about me" does an injustice to our Little League program.

We always have put "them" first with regards to the boys and girls in our program. The magic word is COMPLY, and that's how we approached the restrictions placed on us in order to conduct a successful COVID-19 free summer season. Little League isn't an infinite venture, but it leaves an indelible memory for every youngster who participates.

Minus this year's program, Charley Craig couldn't have made dazzling fielding gems at second base. Dom Santarelli would have been denied multiple stratospheric home runs. Mia Kozak's athleticism on the mound and plate would have gone shamelessly unnoticed.

This year's 12-year-olds harvested their memories due to a bold decision made by our organization. Parents and grandparents alike have relived their own youth, and those who have completed the journey with a 12-year-old understand the meaning of finite. We brought semblance to a wounded nation and will continue to do so with Fall Ball.