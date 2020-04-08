Writer: Medical pros on the front lines should receive medals

Joe Delaney was a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1983 with the Rookie of the Year award proof of his success. On June 29 of that year he attempted to save three boys from drowning in a swimming hole. He saved one but he and the other two perished. Joe didn't know how to swim.
Joe was posthumously awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Honor, a bronze medallion given to civilians who risk their lives in saving or attempting to save the lives of others.
This courageous behavior is on display today as first responders -- doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals -- selflessly risk their lives in an attempt to save COVID-19 patients.
Thought should be given to the designing of a special medal to commemorate these valiant first responders. Titanium could be the choice considering it's light in weight, strong as steel, has a unique, attractive silver-gray coloring, and, fittingly, is used in the manufacturing of medical equipment.
Someone else deserving of recognition is Dr. Anthony Fauci, an expert in the field of deadly, infectious diseases. Daring to contradict the president's misinformation, the doctor's televised home visits have proved to be instrumental in helping to save lives. Hopefully, his efforts will find him rewarded with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and the gold medal that goes along with it.
As for Trump, no medal's forthcoming until an honest explanation's given as to why his administration wasn't better prepared for the pandemic, why there was a significant delay of time before prevention steps were initiated, and why crucial actions still sit on the back burner while lives are being lost?
Michael H. Dean
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!