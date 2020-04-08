Writer: Medical pros on the front lines should receive medals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Delaney was a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1983 with the Rookie of the Year award proof of his success. On June 29 of that year he attempted to save three boys from drowning in a swimming hole. He saved one but he and the other two perished. Joe didn't know how to swim.

Joe was posthumously awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Honor, a bronze medallion given to civilians who risk their lives in saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

This courageous behavior is on display today as first responders -- doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals -- selflessly risk their lives in an attempt to save COVID-19 patients.

Thought should be given to the designing of a special medal to commemorate these valiant first responders. Titanium could be the choice considering it's light in weight, strong as steel, has a unique, attractive silver-gray coloring, and, fittingly, is used in the manufacturing of medical equipment.