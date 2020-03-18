Writer" Mom's rules for cleanliness, behavior fit today

The pandemic under way and being addressed now very effectively by local and state officials (apparently NOT a Democratic hoax) may have the unfortunate side effect of people treating one another more like zombies than people.

My mother had a program about which she was quite firm and emphatic (and I'm an old guy). That program included: wash your hands carefully and fully before AND after every meal.....wash your hands carefully and fully after any bodily function or work of ANY kind.......don't fiddle with your face - it's bad manners..... practice good manners wherever you are and under ALL circumstances......if you don't have something good to say about somebody, don't say ANYTHING at all (she was very firm about this)......