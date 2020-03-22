Writer: Monica Yuhas works for the people

“Supervisor Monica Yuhas – Working for You.”

This is not only Monica Yuhas’ rally cry; It is statement of what she believes and does. I have known Monica Yuhas for quite some time, and I have never seen a more active, engaging and independent elected official.

Supervisor Yuhas truly cares about our whole community and doesn’t let municipal boundaries or partisan politics play active roles in her decision making. I find it a bit concerning that Monica’s opponent is running as “re-elect” when she is not the incumbent. It makes me question, and should make you question the integrity of an opponent when they use blatant, misleading words to trick voters.

This is the first time ever a Kenosha County supervisor has been endorsed by Sheriff David Beth, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke and Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe. This public safety endorsement speaks volumes to the hard work Supervisor Yuhas has done over her years in public office.

Monica’s re-election campaign slogan is “Supervisor Monica Yuhas – Working for You”. Monica has demonstrated this over the past two years working for us. Monica Yuhas deserves to be re-elected to the 18th District.

Mark Wistar

Pleasant Prairie

