Writer: Mowers are dangerous, not a place to give kids rides

Most folks look forward to spring, but my enthusiasm is limited by the knowledge that with good weather, the lawnmowers will be out in force.

This year is even more concerning due to the fact that our children are out of school as well as a number of adults are at home. This can lead to a dangerous mix of children in the proximity of operating lawnmowers/lawn tractors.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in the U.S., more than 9,000 children go to the ER for lawn mower related injuries every year, with 600 of these requiring amputation. Please note that these injuries are 100% preventable by an adult.

And if you think this could never happen to your family, please be courageous and honest enough to review www.limbsmatter.com to meet the brave children who survived their injuries along with the adults who are entirely responsible for endangering their beloved children and grandchildren. If you think you are smarter and more skilled than these adults, please think again.

Lawnmowers are NOT TOYS. Children should never be allowed to sit on them in the store or in the garage. There should be no "fun" rides even with the mower segment not running.