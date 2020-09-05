Writer: Much needs to be done to improve social justice

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The systemic racism that’s threatening to tear our country apart breaks my heart. It’s gone on for 400 years. Some progress had been made toward overcoming it, but the last four years have seen a resurgence of open hatred and intolerance, largely due to Donald Trump’s behavior and rhetoric. He’s for law and order only when it suits his purposes.

Much needs to be done to improve social justice and the groups that promote it. More funding needs to be provided; but, just as importantly, all people need to listen to each other and accept differences. Some people are only seeing the bad side of policing, not the good. Not all police officers are bad, any more than all Black people are bad. The police, in Kenosha and elsewhere, who keep us safe and treat all people with respect are being attacked due to the ones who are racist and hateful.

What has happened in our city, from the shooting of Jacob Blake to the violence and destruction, is terrible. I find it disturbing that so many “Monday morning quarterbacks” are second-guessing what our elected leaders, police chief, and sheriff have said, or not said, done, or not done. Personally, I know I wouldn’t have the fortitude to work the hours they were working during the unrest, let alone to say and do everything perfectly. I think, all things considered, overall they did a good job and showed remarkable restraint and understanding.