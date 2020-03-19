Writer: Musings on the coronavirus scare gripping all of us

If you ever saw the true movie, "Fear Strikes Out," you will enjoy the sequel, "Coronvirus Panic Fouls Out," now playing statewide. The coronavirus scare has grounded me. The NCAA March Madness tournament is cancelled, and I must share my bracketing expertise.

This morning I asked Alexa to play "Eve of Destruction," by Barry McGuire. That's the kind of funk I'm in. Are the Chinese at fault here? After all, it's the Year of the Rat soon to renamed Bat. As a child, my only recollection of the Chinese culture was their method of employing water torture to brain wash someone. I tried it on my sister and was duly punished. I'd say we have them beat in torture techniques today. A proven method involves tying a person to a chair and subjecting them to 100 MY Pillow commercials.

Now we have the paper issues. Our VOPs are now politically linking this coronavirus to President Trump. The herd mentality has helped erase stock market gains. Those non-Trumpers are gleefully celebrating their paper losses while they spite the president. Logic?

