Writer: Neighborhood 'Little Lending Libraries" a nice gift

With all of Kenosha County Libraries, closed what a gift these neighborhood "Little Lending Libraries" provide. Thank you to everyone who keeps these treasures stocked with amazing current novels, non-fiction, fiction, and even cool cookbooks.

I have visited several over the past few weeks, both to borrow and to restock. I have been able to keep up on reading, which is normally done through the library.

Let's keep these neighborhood jewels going even after COVID-19 leaves us. Thank you.

Cynthia Stocker Snider

Kenosha

