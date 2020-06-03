Writer: Neighborhood 'Little Lending Libraries" a nice gift
View Comments

Writer: Neighborhood 'Little Lending Libraries" a nice gift

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

With all of Kenosha County Libraries, closed what a gift these neighborhood "Little Lending Libraries" provide. Thank you to everyone who keeps these treasures stocked with amazing current novels, non-fiction, fiction, and even cool cookbooks.

I have visited several over the past few weeks, both to borrow and to restock. I have been able to keep up on reading, which is normally done through the library.

Let's keep these neighborhood jewels going even after COVID-19 leaves us. Thank you.

Cynthia Stocker Snider

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics