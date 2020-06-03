Writer: Neighborhood 'Little Lending Libraries" a nice gift

With all of Kenosha County Libraries, closed what a gift these neighborhood "Little Lending Libraries" provide. Thank you to everyone who keeps these treasures stocked with amazing current novels, non-fiction, fiction, and even cool cookbooks.
I have visited several over the past few weeks, both to borrow and to restock. I have been able to keep up on reading, which is normally done through the library.
Let's keep these neighborhood jewels going even after COVID-19 leaves us. Thank you.
Cynthia Stocker Snider
Kenosha
