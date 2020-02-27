Writer: Neither party's candidates address next decade's challenges

The current tenor of public debate is rife with heated and emotionally charged rhetoric. In a word, tired, worn out and used up shibboleths. None of which will help our nation find a way forward.

Consider: Last year the world produced 78 million cars and trucks. Each requires some 13,000 parts. In addition, it takes 50,000 pounds of raw material to manufacture a single two-ton vehicle. Do the math. It is not only overwhelming, but frightening. Especially when you recognize that this example represents only one product, from only one industry in just one model year.

Worry about whatever you like. President Trump’s medieval-minded conservatism or Bernie Sanders’ so-called democratic socialism. Neither provides a program for addressing the challenges we face in the next 10 years.

Crises that include, according to the latest UN report, a mass extinction in 2030; if we continue to ignore the increasingly reckless devastation we visit on our planet. Whose systems sustain and maintain all life. And remember, the list researched by the UN includes us.

Gordon Ammon

Racine

