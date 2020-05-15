Writer: News carriers going above and beyond
View Comments

Writer: News carriers going above and beyond

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Some people just do their job and some go above and beyond.  My newspaper is always on my front porch step every morning. My news carriers make sure that it is dry, most often in a plastic bag, and at that very spot so I can get it easily when I open my door. 

On Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10, when I opened the door to get my paper, rubber banded to the top of the paper was another plastic bag containing a beautiful long stemmed red rose. What a kind and thoughtful gesture, one that  brightened my day!

Thank you Rick and Vicki Wind.

Becky Zarletti

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics