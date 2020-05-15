Writer: News carriers going above and beyond

Some people just do their job and some go above and beyond. My newspaper is always on my front porch step every morning. My news carriers make sure that it is dry, most often in a plastic bag, and at that very spot so I can get it easily when I open my door.
On Mother’s Day, Sunday May 10, when I opened the door to get my paper, rubber banded to the top of the paper was another plastic bag containing a beautiful long stemmed red rose. What a kind and thoughtful gesture, one that brightened my day!
Thank you Rick and Vicki Wind.
Becky Zarletti
Kenosha
