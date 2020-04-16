Writer: News did disservice in calling for economy to be reopened
Writer: News did disservice in calling for economy to be reopened

Whoever penned your completely irresponsible editorial in the Sunday paper, which angered me profoundly, should be chastised by the readership.

Why don’t you defer to the medical experts as to when it’s appropriate to open the economy rather than WMC and their lackeys?

You have done a tremendous disservice to Kenosha County, the region and all of the people who reside therein. Wisconsin isn’t an island. It’s actually very close to the great state of Illinois, ya know. A very large number of our state residents cross that border for work, entertainment and family reasons.

Time to rethink your position, even though the damage has been done.

Mike Serpe

Egg Harbor, WI

