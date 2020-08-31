Writer: Newsroom staff have much to be proud of

As a subscriber I want to extend my profound appreciation, admiration and thanks to the extraordinarily brave reporters and photojournalists on the staff of the Kenosha News who have worked tirelessly this past week risking their own personal safety to bring all of us up-to-the-minute breaking news on the unprecedented violence visited on our city.

To KN readers out there: The cameras filming these events are not holding themselves. A human being is behind it, while we watch from the comfort of our homes. As someone who studied journalism, I know how hard, under-compensated and often unappreciated a job it is. Your newsroom staff have much to be proud of today. You took a job at a daily in a small Midwestern city that in nobody's wildest dreams would be expected to be the national epicenter of events, and of the most volatile kind at that.