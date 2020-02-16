Writer: Nightmare of disrespect in our Congress

I remember my parents teaching me what respect was and the proper way to use it. Respect your elders was the first thing I was taught. Then, prior to starting school, it was stressed to respect your teachers, the school employees and your fellow classmates.

It was also explained to me who the police were and that their main job was to keep everyone safe. I was told that in the best interest of everyone do exactly what the police say and quickly. They have earned our respect by taking on dangerous jobs.

As I got a little older, I learned about elected officials, how and why elections were held, and that these people got their jobs by being elected by voters. I was taught that whether I agreed or disagreed with their job performance, they deserved my respect.

President Carter's policies cost me many thousands of dollars. But out of respect for his office, I still refer to him as president.

The last three years have been a nightmare of disrespect in our Congress. Those showing the disrespect have proven to the world that they do not deserve any respect for themselves,. I wish their parents had taught them how to practice respect.

A law should be passed requiring that these Disrespectors listen to the 1967 recording ty the wonderful Aretha Franklin called "Respect."