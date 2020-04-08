Writer: Not everyone may be getting results of the right testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A warning to the community:

Depending on who administers the Covid-19 test, the patient may not be getting results for the recommended nasopharyngeal culture. Some personal are only simply doing a nasal swab, and refuse to allocate additional testing if a false positive is received.

Still suffering from symptoms, but there’s not much I or my family can do at this time. We are all expected to return to work since we received negative results from our nasal swabs.

I can only advise to know the expectations of a nasopharyngeal swab to assure that is the testing received.

Sloane Weddel

Kenosha

