Writer: Not everyone may be getting results of the right testing

A warning to the community:

Depending on who administers the Covid-19 test, the patient may not be getting results for the recommended nasopharyngeal culture. Some personal are only simply doing a nasal swab, and refuse to allocate additional testing if a false positive is received.

Still suffering from symptoms, but there’s not much I or my family can do at this time. We are all expected to return to work since we received negative results from our nasal swabs.

I can only advise to know the expectations of a nasopharyngeal swab to assure that is the testing received. 

Sloane Weddel

Kenosha

