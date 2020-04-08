Writer: Not everyone may be getting results of the right testing

A warning to the community:
Depending on who administers the Covid-19 test, the patient may not be getting results for the recommended nasopharyngeal culture. Some personal are only simply doing a nasal swab, and refuse to allocate additional testing if a false positive is received.
Still suffering from symptoms, but there’s not much I or my family can do at this time. We are all expected to return to work since we received negative results from our nasal swabs.
I can only advise to know the expectations of a nasopharyngeal swab to assure that is the testing received.
Sloane Weddel
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!