Writer: Not realistic to give rights to the unborn

Not realistic to give rights to the unborn
It’s real easy to say all unborn children should get full rights as human beings, but no one ever really does give them all full rights. Miscarriages happen all the time. Most end up in the toilet. No one, no members of the clergy, no “pro-life” babbling politicians, not even the mothers-to-be pulls them out to take them to a funeral home.
No one carries a tiny casket up to the front of a church for a proper funeral. God only knows how many tiny humans are in sewers throughout the land. Giving all the unborn full rights may be a great ideal but far from reality.
Mark Wallner
Pleasant Prairie
