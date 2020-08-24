Writer: Now iis the time to demand real changes for equity

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"And we must know on some positions, cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Expediency asks the question, 'Is it politic?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?' And there're times when you must take a stand that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but you must do it because it is right." -- Martin Luther King, Jr. 1967 "America's Chief Moral Dilemma" Speech.

While marked progress has been made through legislation (Civil Rights Act of 1960, Civil Rights Act of 1964, Civil Rights Act of 1965, Voting Rights Act of 1965, Civil Rights Act of 1968 ) and U.S. Supreme Court rulings, reality belies such changes. Attitudes and behaviors toward people of color before, during and since then demonstrate that much has stayed the same. Actually, one could make an argument that matters are worse since the legislation is in place, but life in America for people of color continues to be inequitable in regard to quality-of-life (education, employment, health/medical, housing, income, safety/security, etc.).