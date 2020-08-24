Writer: Now iis the time to demand real changes for equity

"And we must know on some positions, cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Expediency asks the question, 'Is it politic?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?' And there're times when you must take a stand that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but you must do it because it is right." -- Martin Luther King, Jr. 1967 "America's Chief Moral Dilemma" Speech.
While marked progress has been made through legislation (Civil Rights Act of 1960, Civil Rights Act of 1964, Civil Rights Act of 1965, Voting Rights Act of 1965, Civil Rights Act of 1968 ) and U.S. Supreme Court rulings, reality belies such changes. Attitudes and behaviors toward people of color before, during and since then demonstrate that much has stayed the same. Actually, one could make an argument that matters are worse since the legislation is in place, but life in America for people of color continues to be inequitable in regard to quality-of-life (education, employment, health/medical, housing, income, safety/security, etc.).
Congress has many opportunities -- as does the Wisconsin Legislature - -to make positive changes now that are comprehensive, meaningful and permanent for people of color. Individuals have the opportunity to make changes in personal, professional and social attitudes and behaviors toward people of color, as well. The Kenosha County Board recently passed a resolution to meaningfully address these issues in this county.
Now is the time. Don't let legislators - -or, yourself- - off the hook. Demand changes for equity. Contact congressional and state legislators now.
Tim Somers
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!