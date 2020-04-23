Writer: Obama endorsement like propaganda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently President Obama endorsed Joe Biden via a video where he bestowed an array of positives that quite frankly was a real exercise in propaganda (a cable news word used in President Trump's recent video).

He might have been describing the former vice president when he was a younger politician, but the Biden of today, no way. Let's face it, Biden is forgetful, combative, impatient, and he loves to embellish his past political experiences and accomplishments.

He's like the current grandpas out there, born in the early 40s, the ones that were all-conference high school football players and now, 50 plus years later, not only all-conference but all-state as well.

Oh, and lastly, the former president also mentioned that Biden will choose good people to surround him, which in essence means the poor old fellow will be lost if he fails to do so, pending of course, a victory in November.

Jerry Binsfeld,

Kenosha

