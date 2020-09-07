 Skip to main content
Writer offers basic tenets of peaceful protests
Peaceful protests -- some basics:

People have the right to protest peacefully.

Counter protests also have the right to protest peacefully.

The focus of a peaceful protest has to be respected.

People from out of town attending the protest must respect the peaceful purpose of the protest.

No guns, or instruments to be used as weapons, are to be brought to a peaceful protest.

Discordant views or outbursts should be acknowledged as such, by other protesters and the community.

Peaceful protests should begin and end with prayer.

Prayer needs to focus on community and healing, bringing the community together.

Tim Kimmel

Waukegan

