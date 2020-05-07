Writer offers her own correction to a recent VOP letter

In response to a recent VOP regarding Sweden's approach to the handling of COVID-19, I feel a spelling correction is needed.
As I have also "heard" about this approach to immunity. I believe the correct spelling to be "herd," as in "lead a herd to slaughter."
Please don't feel I am being condescending, that is not my intent as we have many words that sound alike but have different meanings depending on the spelling.
Man, I sure hope I spelled everything "write" (I mean "right").
Shirley Pfaff
Kenosha
