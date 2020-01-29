Writer offers his own theme songs for Dem nominees

Music is very important to me. The Democratic Party's theme song, "Happy Days Are Here Again," dates to the Great Depression of the 1930s. Way overdue for replacement.

The new theme song will depend on the Democrats' choice of candidate for president. For example, if they choose Lieawatha, I mean Fauxcahontas, I mean Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the theme song should be "Little Lies" by Fleetwood Mac. An alternative for Ms. 1024th Native American would be Procol Harum's "A Whiter Shade of Pale." If the concept of a President Warren has you "feeling kind of seasick," as the song goes, I recommend you do as she said: "I got to get me a beer."

If it would have been Cory Booker, ol' Spartacus himself, the appropriate theme song would have been "Conquistador" by Procol Harum, because Sen. Booker's campaign "didn't conquer, only died."

For Joe Biden they should choose "Crooked Little Man" by The Rooftop Singers. Posing as a common man, only a Folk song will do for Old Joe.

For Bernie Sanders a mildly modified version of Boy George's "Karma Chamelion" with the lyric changed to "Commie Chamelion" is best.