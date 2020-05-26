Writer offers perspective as COVID-19 survivor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I understand why some of you are upset with stay-at-home orders — violating your rights or threatening your livelihood. I get it, but it’s not only your rights that matter.

As a COVID-19 survivor allow me to offer some perspective.

I wasn't hospitalized, or worse yet, died, but in America at least, nearly 100,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. And if you haven’t had it, you don’t want it.

This past February it started with a tickle in my throat, then an incessant cough, breathing difficulty, and by late March the fever came--12 days of 101-plus fever. I tested positive in early April, and while the disease ran its course over a two-week period- - with fever- - I was sick for well over two months. When it all subsided, I was relieved more than you can imagine.

I did spend about six hours in the ER, and after the chest x-ray was good news -- no "shattered glass” appearance as the physician said -- I couldn’t believe I was so lucky.

This was the worst illness of my life. They sent me home to sweat it out for another 10 days. I can’t imagine what people have gone through -- having suffered what I did -- on ventilators, fighting for their lives, some pulling through, many perishing.