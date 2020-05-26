Writer offers perspective as COVID-19 survivor

I understand why some of you are upset with stay-at-home orders — violating your rights or threatening your livelihood. I get it, but it’s not only your rights that matter.
As a COVID-19 survivor allow me to offer some perspective.
I wasn't hospitalized, or worse yet, died, but in America at least, nearly 100,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. And if you haven’t had it, you don’t want it.
This past February it started with a tickle in my throat, then an incessant cough, breathing difficulty, and by late March the fever came--12 days of 101-plus fever. I tested positive in early April, and while the disease ran its course over a two-week period- - with fever- - I was sick for well over two months. When it all subsided, I was relieved more than you can imagine.
I did spend about six hours in the ER, and after the chest x-ray was good news -- no "shattered glass” appearance as the physician said -- I couldn’t believe I was so lucky.
This was the worst illness of my life. They sent me home to sweat it out for another 10 days. I can’t imagine what people have gone through -- having suffered what I did -- on ventilators, fighting for their lives, some pulling through, many perishing.
So I ask this with all due respect: What about my rights and the rights of the COVID-dead and those to come? Their freedom and mine to have not contracted the virus?
When you walk around without a mask and infect others and march for your rights, think of the sick, the dying, and the dead. Aren’t you violating our Constitutional right to life, liberty and happiness?
David Belotti
Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
