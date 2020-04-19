Writer offers up some prayers in our current situation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently I asked my kitchen companion, Alexa, to play "My Prayer" by the Platters. Today that title has far greater significance that what the song implied.

Granted, when the twilight is gone, I still want to linger with my loved ones at the end of the day. I find it excruciatingly painful to maintain a measured distance from my grandchildren, as many of you can relate to.

It's ironic that in childhood I was introduced to a masked man who brought forth justice with a six gun, and now I'm asked to wear a mask to shield others from any injustice I may expel as I breathe. In light of this, I will offer to our blessed savior a litany of prayer requests that I hope are answered.

I pray: Those children in our Little League program are still given the opportunity to display their skills this spring into fall.

I'm able to finish my year with intramural children -- I miss you guys so much.

That you and yours won't be inflicted with the coronavirus.

We are in agreement that we are in this together and our president will guide us through a dire situation with a remarkable team of health and economic experts.

That our first responders continue to demonstrate why they are labeled FIRST.