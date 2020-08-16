You have permission to edit this article.
Writer: On the Greatest Generation and face masks
Writer: On the Greatest Generation and face masks

Growing up I never heard about the Greatest Generation. Little did I know I was surrounded by them. Rarely speaking about their service, these men put their personal interests and safety aside and won a world war.

Fighting tough odds through many theaters, they did what is probably impossible today. None of this could have happened without the cooperation of all Americans. I was privileged to know and spend time with many WWII veterans.

I spent many days fishing with an Army Air Corp vet with 30 missions in his B17 and another who was shot down twice in his bomber. My friend fought with General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. A friend was one of just six from his landing craft to survive the D-Day invasion.

My wife's uncle survived a kamikaze attack while serving as a medic on a heavy cruiser. My history teacher was injured in the attack at Pearl Harbor.  On the home front, rationing was imposed, and many women entered the workforce to ensure a steady supply of arms and equipment. All did their part without complaint.

Time is claiming these folks, and most that I knew and loved are gone. After all their sacrifices, I am truly disgusted that today many Americans feel that wearing a mask is too much to ask of them.

I wonder how many of these freedom-loving complainers would come to the defense of our nation if called upon today. My guess is not many.

Ed Carlson, 

Kenosha 

