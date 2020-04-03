Writer: Online shopping woes force consumers to shop in public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online shopping is ideal for social distancing, preventing hoarding and "safer at home." Unfortunately, all the online retailers have no toilet paper, hand sanitizer or cleaning supplies in stock online, just "In store only."

I now must physically go to a store to purchase items I used to buy online (prepaid with no social contact). When the store is also out of stock I travel to other retailers, also with empty shelves.

I've wasted my time, gasoline and potentially exposed myself to a pandemic virus. With new limited store hours, anxious people wait in line six feet apart for doors to open. All social distancing is forgotten once people in masks race inside to grab the few rolls of toilet paper available.

Are retailers intentionally putting us at risk? I would hope not but I miss online shopping, especially from stores I paid annual dues for the "privilege" of shopping there.

Chuck Carter

Kenosha

