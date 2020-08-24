Writer: Only time will tell which side's view of COVID-19 is right

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no question that we are experiencing a most pernicious health care crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The infection rate in the U.S. is the highest in the world. Our country is polarized in defining the seriousness of the problem, and deciding on the solution.

On the Republican side, there is the view that the virus is no big deal. People die every day from a variety of reasons. The president says it is what it is, and it eventually will be resolved. He is indecisive and will vacillate on his solution, depending on the day or hour. The role of government must be minimal, or it will threaten our Constitutional rights and lead us down the dreaded path to socialism. Virus testing is not needed and a waste of tax dollars. The economy must be kept open if we are to survive.

On the Democratic side, there is the view that the virus threat is very serious. Everyone should be concerned. Measures should be taken for the public safety, such as lockdown, face masking, social distancing, testing, protective wear and quarantine. Government needs to take a major role, and it must be on the national level. The Constitution dictates the role of government to provide for the general welfare. The economy can open when it is safe, even if a modified form.