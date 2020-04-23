Writer: Opening the state can cause more spread

COVID-19 is highly contagious and deadly. The reason the Wisconsin numbers are lower is because we stay safer at home. Opening the state even a little will cause more spread.
The political divide put PEOPLE — real human beings — in peril when Republicans in Madison forced many of our citizens to vote in person.
Now they want to overturn the governor's order to remain safer at home. WHY? Because he is a Democrat? Because it's better for more people to get sick, to stress our healthcare system, to push nurses and doctors to the limit, to cause more lives to be lost?
What is lost if we stay safer at home? More people will be saved. That's a good thing. Of course it's hard, businesses will suffer, our state economy will suffer, but isn't it better to put lives before all? To end the political divide and work together?
Lets do what is right to save lives now. Depend on science and facts. Worry about businesses and the state economy afterwards. Support those who are frontline workers and those who allow us to be safer at home ... postal workers, grocery and other open store workers, delivery people and for heaven's sake nursing home staff.
I'm a senior with a lung condition. I'm doing OK letting this situation go on longer. Opening the state and allowing the virus to spread is not the way out of this.
Check the facts, follow the science, work together instead of political bickering and do what's right for all of us.
Patsy Klein,
Kenosha
