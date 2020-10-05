Writer: Our democracy is on the ballot; be sure to vote

American democracy is on the ballot in our upcoming election. Do we continue off course, or veer back to the path our forefathers set us on so many years ago?

Do we root for lawlessness and corruption of the highest levels of our government, or embrace fair and equal justice for all people, no matter their rank or status in society?

Do we continue with the whiplash of lies, alternative facts, and fake news, or cherish our free press, truth and decency?

Do we want a president who doesn't know the difference between a traitor and a patriot? Do we want a president who disparages so many of the people he was elected to serve?

Do we agree that an open discourse, where all ideas and opinions are heard, provides for a better outcome to our challenges? Do we want our government officials, elected and otherwise, to follow silently and sheepishly, lest they become subjected to bullying, and labeled disloyal?

Do we want a president who sneers at those serving in our military?

Do we want a president who dismisses science, denies climate change, and who couldn't figure out how to tamper a virus which continues to spread across our land, taking countless lives?