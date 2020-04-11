Writer: Our government failed in practicing democratic values, safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have never felt so ashamed to be a citizen of this state as I felt late last week and this past Tuesday.

Our government is a democracy and its first and foremost duty to its citizens is to protect them. Our government failed its citizens in both practicing democratic values, and more importantly, keeping its citizens safe.

The Republican members of the Wisconsin legislature made no efforts to adjust our voting date or method. They cowered behind constitutional language which they have had no trouble in changing to meet their needs in the past and claimed that the costs of providing ballots by mail would essentially cost too much money. What is the price of democracy?

What is the price for the heath and well being of the citizens of Wisconsin? Disgusting and shameful are the adjectives that come to my mind to describe the Republican legislators and Supreme Court justices. They clearly chose to purposefully make the democratic process of voting inconvenient, time-consuming, and dangerous all to maintain their position of power.

I commend those who put themselves at risk of being exposed to a life-threatening illness and had to wait in long lines to participate in our democratic process. You are the heroes of the day.