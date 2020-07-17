Writer: Our input, participation is needed if we want to emerge from dark times

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The decision to remove historical figures and symbols hasn't been an easy one to make. After all, older Americans grew up listening to Johnny Horton immortalize these men in song and history teachers gush over their contributions to our country's growth.

However, a new wave of enlightenment's emerged that's forcing us to come to grips with the darker side of our history.

This desire to rectify an abhorrent past is occurring in Mississippi, the state that led the nation in the lynching of blacks, hanging 523 between 1882 and 1968. Now, after 128 years of resistance to change, Mississippi's removing the Confederate insignia from its state flag.

Meanwhile, the city council of Jackson, the state's capital, voted to take "Old Hickory's" statue down. Removal came after documented evidence surfaced revealing Jackson's cruelty toward his slaves and, as president, his enforcement of the Indian Removal Act. This act broke a treaty and forced peaceful Native Americans off their Southern land, their journey now referred to as the Trail of Tears as an estimated 4,000 died on their trek north.