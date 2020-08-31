Writer: Our law enforcement leaders have humiliated Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha has been publicly humiliated by its “dynamic duo” of crimefighters, Police Chief Miskinis and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

The former effectively blamed recent shooting victims for their own deaths – “…the situation that unfolded would not have happened… (if they had not been out” in violation of the curfew.)” said the chief. Yep, and consistent with that, Miskinis also must believe that these victims would not have died had they not chosen to run into the bullets of the person who shot at them. Also please note the chief’s silence about the shooter violating the same curfew and illegally possessing a weapon. Details.

Our other caped crusader, Sheriff Beth, defends his officers who allowed the suspected shooter to leave the crime scene despite the many witnesses who very publicly identified him in their presence: “You get tunnel vision,” he offered. Of course. We should excuse law enforcement officers – at least those under Beth’s supervision – who literally walk past contemporaneous eyewitness identifications of a shooter, as well as the shooter, himself, who had his hands raised in an attempt to turn himself in. Sometimes, you know, people just…lose focus.