Writer: Our leaders need to come together to tackle Kenosha's problems

Kenosha. I love Kenosha. My family has been here since the 1900s. My grandmother, her mother, my great grandfather (Douwe Gaastra), me, and my family all love this city.
It has seen its ups and downs over the years. Lately, it’s seen an uptick in civil unrest and violence. More so, it has seen a strong disconnect. The sense of community that I knew growing up is disappearing before my eyes. I cannot believe some of the things that have been happening here in this city.
It’s time for the mayor, elected officials, city council, police and Kenoshans to come together and tackle these problems, reconnect and bring back our sense of community. Only then will we be able to tackle these problems. Take care Kenosha.
Jeremy Andrews
Kenosha
