Writer: Our leaders support rioters over citizen taxpayers
Writer: Our leaders support rioters over citizen taxpayers

Kenosha is now Portland. The mayor of Kenosha let Antifa run the streets last night. They had guns, incendiaries and explosives and they looted and burned private property at will. Virtually no arrests.

We now have city and county leadership that support rioters over citizen taxpayers and business owners. Our political leadership is now on the side of looters and rioters. 

John McGinn

Kenosha

