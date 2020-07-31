You have permission to edit this article.
Writer: Our parks are for all, not just those already in Wisconsin
Let me see if I get this straight. It's OK to have Illinois tourists come to Kenosha to spend their money at our stores, eat at our restaurants, and purchase farm goods at the weekend markets, but Illinois trespassers who frequent our beaches are a no-no especially if they park on the grass. We should also exclude those from Indiana and Minnesota.

Someone needs to tell the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to stop advertising out of state to promote the amenities of our city. Like, send us your huddled shoppers yearning to shop free and find bargains in Kenosha.

This reminds me of the plight of the Okies in the 1930s leaving the Dust Bowl state to seek opportunities in California, only to be welcomed by irate citizens with shotguns and pitchforks. Now days, it would be Uzi's and AK47's.

These are strange times with the complicated threats of the pandemic, racial tensions and climate changes. We can only wonder and worry how our civilized society will evolve. 

James Komarec 

Kenosha

