Writer: Overflow of out-of-town visitors filling up Kenosha's beaches

Kenoshans, are you enjoying our beautiful, well kept beaches on our Kenosha lakefront? I hope so.
Since Illinois' beaches are closed and ours are free, they have been coming in carloads to our beaches.
Take a ride on a Saturday or Sunday and you will see 70% of the cars have license plates from Illinois. They fill up the parking lots, and park all over the grass even if there are no parking signs. We also now have to have more collections every day because of the overload of garbage.
Maybe it is time to charge out of town cars a fee to help defray the cost of keeping our beaches clean and well maintained.
Gloria Scuglik
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!