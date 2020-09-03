Writer: Painting mural helps bring hope, togetherness

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we painted our mural downtown, we were moved by the goodwill and love in our hometown. There was music, free water and food. We shared our paint and glitter with strangers. There was laughter and pride in the boards that were so different and yet the same.

When I saw Francisco Loyola, director of the Creative Space, I thanked him for getting it all started. I paraphrase what I understood of his answer: “In Kenosha we’ve all been through so much as a community. This brings us together and gives us hope. That hope and togetherness may help carry us forward as we do the hard work ahead.”

As events continue to unfold, I have considered what he said. We do have hard work ahead of us in order to address racial justice and healing in our community. If we neglect that work, the painting and music will have been nothing more than a band-aid, a diversion. I hope not. I hope we carry the spirit forward to solve problems with the love, confidence, and diversity that we showed in our murals. #KenoshaStrong.

Mary Curran Rhodes

Kenosha

