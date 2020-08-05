Writer: Pandemic of self-centeredness is flourishing now

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have experienced many things in my nearly 66 years of life but never (NEVER!) have I experienced anything that has hollowed me out and left me feeling empty the way the current pandemic has done.

No, I am not speaking of the COVID 19 pandemic, I am speaking of the more insidious and more deadly pandemic, the pandemic of self-centeredness. The COVID-19 pandemic has simply given the self-centeredness pandemic the opportunity to flourish.

Do we no longer live by the Golden Rule of do unto others as you would have them do unto you? Do we no longer embrace the long held values of kindness, respect, compassion, honesty and integrity?

Why do we seem to think that science is not to be trusted? It is science that has gotten us to where we are today. It is science that has combated diseases and lengthened our lifespan over the past century. It is science that has improved our transportation, our communication (including cell phones and artificial intelligence devices), and our access to all kinds of things we use every day.