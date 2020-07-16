Writer: Parent deeply concerned with KUSD return to school plans

As a parent of three KUSD students, I am deeply concerned by the KUSD return plans for the school year. Despite the data on COVID, KUSD has presented a plan that is back to business as usual which puts our children and staff at risk.
The first issue with the “plan” is the way that data was collected. Surveys were only sent electronically to families. How is this equitable to all students in the district when we know that not all families have technology or internet capabilities?
Of the 8,500 surveys returned, what schools did these surveys come from? Did we receive feedback that was consistent from all schools? Were low-income stakeholders and stakeholders of color taken into account?
My second issue with the “plan” is that a decision will not be made by the school board on a plan to return until July 28. Once that “plan” is adopted, parents will have to choose either online or in person instruction and commit to this for an entire year by August 8.
In addition this brings up a no-win situation for our disadvantaged populations, how free and reduced lunch would be provided to those who choose a virtual option. These students would have to pick up their food at the ESC building. What about students without transportation? In this case, they would be forced to choose between food for their children or protecting their family’s health.
In my opinion, the only way to safely start the school year is to offer high-quality virtual instruction. Learning losses can be recovered later. Lives lost to this virus can never be recovered.
Elissa Werve
Kenosha
