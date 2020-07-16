Writer: Parent deeply concerned with KUSD return to school plans

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a parent of three KUSD students, I am deeply concerned by the KUSD return plans for the school year. Despite the data on COVID, KUSD has presented a plan that is back to business as usual which puts our children and staff at risk.

The first issue with the “plan” is the way that data was collected. Surveys were only sent electronically to families. How is this equitable to all students in the district when we know that not all families have technology or internet capabilities?

Of the 8,500 surveys returned, what schools did these surveys come from? Did we receive feedback that was consistent from all schools? Were low-income stakeholders and stakeholders of color taken into account?

My second issue with the “plan” is that a decision will not be made by the school board on a plan to return until July 28. Once that “plan” is adopted, parents will have to choose either online or in person instruction and commit to this for an entire year by August 8.