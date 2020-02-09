Writer: Parents, coaches should act like grownups in Kiwanis league

I am a very involved grandfather who has been to every one of his grandson's baseball games over many years including both little league and now Kiwanis.
I have been frustrated on many levels, not due to the kids playing the game, but due to the grownups not being grownups that the kids can really be able to look up to and learn from.
Last season was sad, again not due to the kids but due to the grownups. From the coaching staff not playing the kids according to rules set by the Kiwanis organization, to a few parents in the stands with terrible attitude problems heckling the umpires. Shame on you as coaches and parents for not teaching the most important aspects of any game: respect the rules of your organization and respect the umpire.
This game is for all kids, both the good players and those who are diamonds in the rough that need inspiration. Stop sitting them on the bench most of the game.
When a coach only plays his favorites … remember, every family paid the same amount of money and all kids deserve the same opportunities. Please, as parents, encourage all kids, even those on the opposing team.
Let's all teach those kids to have fun no matter who wins.
