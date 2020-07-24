Writer: Parents teach your kids to wear masks, write state lawmakers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents, your two assignments are -- teach your children to wear a mask and write letters.

If your children are doing in-person learning, the ability to wear a mask will be more important than paper and pencil. Start training now by having them wear a mask for short periods of time. Gradually increase the time. Your goal is a full school day from arrival to dismal, except for recess, hydration and lunch.

The second assignment is just as important. The positivity rate in Wisconsin is rising, which means there is more virus, or a higher viral load. To push down the amount of virus, we must observe the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. All are equally important but we must focus on the first, wear a mask.

Contact you state representative and senator requesting a statewide mask mandate. Write, call, email, fax. Also enlist as many people as possible throughout Wisconsin. Urge them to write, and also contact their friends to do the same. We need exponential growth.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos at a press conference said Wisconsin does not need a mask mandate. He said Wisconsinites will do the right thing as they have common sense.

If Wisconsinites have so much common sense, why has our positivity rate gone up for the past five weeks?