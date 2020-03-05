Writer: Pass these two pieces of legislation now

Instead of fighting, I can see two things Congress can pass tomorrow:
1. Only 4% of Democrat and 10% of Republican voters oppose firmer background checks for buying guns, according to a USA Today report on March 2.
2. Only 10% of Democrat and 18% of Republican voters disagree with a tax cut for families earning under $100,000.
Members of Congress can pass something without interfering with their personal quest for money to keep their jobs. It may take a little focus for about a week for their shaking down lobbyists, but come on politicians give the citizens a week of your time.
Joe Madrigrano
Kenosha