Writer: Pass these two pieces of legislation now

Instead of fighting, I can see two things Congress can pass tomorrow:

1. Only 4% of Democrat and 10% of Republican voters oppose firmer background checks for buying guns, according to a USA Today report on March 2.

2. Only 10% of Democrat and 18% of Republican voters disagree with a tax cut for families earning under $100,000.

Members of Congress can pass something without interfering with their personal quest for money to keep their jobs.  It may take a little focus for about a week for their shaking down lobbyists, but come on politicians give the citizens a week of your time.

Joe Madrigrano

Kenosha 

