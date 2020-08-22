Writer: Payroll tax cut plan puts Social Security, Medicare at risk

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The president’s ill-advised call for suspension of payroll tax collection puts the Social Security and Medicare funding at long term risk. Millions of Americans rely on these social programs for their daily support.

Due to extreme unemployment and the economic downturn directly caused by the President’s incompetent handling the current crisis, funding for critical programs has fallen precipitously at all levels. Emergency stimulus expenditures, while necessary, add additional debt to be dealt with. These events conspire to accelerate future funding gaps in the Social Security program which were predicted to impact benefits only a few short years in the future.

The resident’s total lack of understanding as to how the Government system works or how his decisions impact citizens is appalling. Once again, the president demonstrates his willingness to manipulate the system for his personal short-term political gain at the expense of the long-term stability for our citizens.

The president’s self-serving, narcissistic actions only confirm he is out of touch with the reality that Americans deal with day to day. Perhaps in his “millionaire” bubble the president does not feel any need to worry about the average citizen, but real leaders should.

John Strauss

Pleasant Prairie

