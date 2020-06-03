Writer: Peaceful demonstration appropriate, but looting and violence are not

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most people are sickened by reports of black men being unfairly treated, shot or killed by police. Be honest. If this was your demographic being mistreated, you would want justice. You would fear for yourself and your children.

The peaceful demonstration on Sunday afternoon in Kenosha was appropriate and helpful. Most people don't know that Wisconsin is one of the worst states for black people to live when incarceration rates, education, employment and income for black people are measured.We need to do better.

Looting is going on after dark in many US cities. Don't blame the peaceful protestors. This opportunistic evil. Even locally, a Facebook message was seen that looked like a party invitation: Kenosha WI Looting with details given on when, where, what to bring and how to dress. Then people (even the Kenosha Republican Party site) shared the message, extending its reach.

Evidently, looting is a new form of entertainment. Messages like this bring in thugs and bored young people looking for a thrill.These dangerous and costly riots are ruining the message of the protesters.

Marieta Huff

Kenosha

