Writer: Peaceful protests have given way to lawlessness

It is about time our elected representatives speak out against the violence, destruction and lack of respect to authority in our state and country.

Defacing the Lincoln and WW II Memorials are just a very small part of the insanity and ignorance of the lunatics who are trying to destroy the United States. Too many men and women have fought and died for the right to protest but not for outright anarchy,

It is no longer a peaceful protest but outright lawlessness.

Roger Nelson

Kenosha

