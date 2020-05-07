Writer: Pedestrian hit just latest as cars routinely speed in area
View Comments

Writer: Pedestrian hit just latest as cars routinely speed in area

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

It was sad, but not surprising to hear about the pedestrian hit by a speeding car. It was just a matter of time.

Here, in the same neighborhood on 47th Avenue, we get cars speeding 40-60 mph daily. The speed limit here is also 25 mph. With many people walking dogs and group joggers in the roadway, there are no sidewalks. It's scary going to the mailbox.

When we complain to the Sheriff's Department, they come out for only two days. Then patrols are scarce. We need flashing speed limit signs and more daily patrols.

Michael Irving

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics