Writer: Pedestrian hit just latest as cars routinely speed in area

It was sad, but not surprising to hear about the pedestrian hit by a speeding car. It was just a matter of time.
Here, in the same neighborhood on 47th Avenue, we get cars speeding 40-60 mph daily. The speed limit here is also 25 mph. With many people walking dogs and group joggers in the roadway, there are no sidewalks. It's scary going to the mailbox.
When we complain to the Sheriff's Department, they come out for only two days. Then patrols are scarce. We need flashing speed limit signs and more daily patrols.
Michael Irving
Kenosha
