Writer: People of our city should not have to suffer hate crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just wanted to report a story from a woman in Kenosha who wishes to remain anonymous.

She said last Saturday around 9:45 pm her family's home and at least three other homes in the neighborhood were egged and that all of these families were minorities. The woman also reported a rock with a swastika on it had been thrown at her house.

The woman had security footage of someone walking past her house at that time and reported it to the police. But since there was no damage done, the suspect's face could not clearly be seen on the video, and the suspect was not actually throwing anything in the video, there was nothing they could do.

I think this needs to be called out. The people of our city should not have to suffer hate crimes. Period. Please call attention to this. Some people refuse to believe things like this happen and they need to know that this is going on in their own hometown.

Sharing these stories is a small-scale act that can make a big difference. This is not OK and people need to take it seriously.

Brittany Lumley

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0