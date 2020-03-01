Writer: Personal responsibility missing from Democrats' debate
Writer: Personal responsibility missing from Democrats' debate

I watched the South Carolina Democratic debate and the only two words that were missing are "personal responsibility."

The more you expect government (taxpayers) to do for you, the less freedom we all have.

William J. Mauer, III

Kenosha

