Writer: Picking up trash a good physical activity

Hello. I am 10 years old. My family and I had a good idea for physical activity during the quarantine. We pick up garbage along the lake.

We lost track of how many garbage bags we picked up, more than 10. I learned that you can get money from aluminum cans and foil. Also, you can get money from some pipes. That was the good garbage we found.

So Thursday, we were picking up garbage and my mom accidentally dropped a bag in the lake and I went in the water to get it. It was freezing! My shoes and jeans got wet, but I got it. It was also fun.

I hope other people like my idea and do it too. Have a good day.

Luke Plaisted

Kenosha

