Writer: Plan was to have an election where people afraid to show up

Well, the polls are open. Not that anyone in their right mind should show up to vote. And that is exactly what the Republican Party of Wisconsin wants to happen.

This COVID-19 pandemic has been a godsend to them. The GOP now has an excuse to really suppress voting which they have been trying to do for years. The hope is that they can get their preferred candidates elected to state wide offices in a year where there was a competitive race in the national Democratic party primary.

But, as bad as this is, they also have recommended that churches be allowed to meet in person this weekend. I too, would like to attend church but our church leaders are smart enough to not actively encourage spreading this virus and neither should the Republican Party.

It's like these people are actively trying to make this virus outbreak worse than it currently is. This endangers public safety. Stay safe, stay home and maybe, just maybe we will get through this in spite of what the Republican Party is recommending you do. And maybe, just maybe, their candidates won't have been elected.

Daniel Neururer

Kenosha

