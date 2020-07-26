Writer: Please keep your bitterness at home

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Chicagoan I've been taking a Metra to your town for years and celebrate your restaurants and wonderful shops and trolleys.

If it's the car situation that's upsetting people (recent VOP), encourage people to take the Metra like I do. Or perhaps the Metra should do what they should have done 10 years ago — add more trips to your city.

I find it hard to believe your city is so self sufficient that you would refuse our out-of-town dollars now that you've revitalized your downtown and reopened businesses.

Please, keep your bitterness at home. Have another beer, and remember next year when you're on our Lakefront enjoying your free Blues Fest, Jazz Fest, and Taste of Chicago free entertainment, as well as fireworks at Navy Pier.

How lucky we are to have a lakefront that we all can share safely. Even if we may be still wearing masks.

Nancy Foote,

Chicago

