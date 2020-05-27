Writer: Please prove the rest of the world wrong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I saw driving down by our lakeside, people appeared to be attempting to maintain social distancing. In some areas, people wore masks on Memorial Day.

People in some of the lesser-filled parks seemed to be able to achieve the CDC guidelines. People did congregate on Simmons Island at levels deemed unsafe by experts, and also in the area in and surrounding Captain Mike's.

Giving these people the benefit of a doubt, they are not just callous in their disregard of the lives of others who may later be exposed to them if they get the virus, maybe they do not yet know anyone who has gotten the virus.

My wife works with someone whose husband had the virus but luckily didn't get it. Another worker recently returned after she and her and her entire family had the virus. A friend from Waukegan, the area hotbed, just lost her brother-in-law. An older friend we bring food to weekly found he lost two cousins yesterday, in another state.

Maybe you don't care if you get the virus and are out of work for two weeks, like my stepson's friend in his 20s. I know this isn't Europe or Central America where we know people and where they are being respectful of others, unlike the attitude of many Americans towards their fellow man.